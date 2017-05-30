PICTURE SPECIAL: Today’s the day the teddy bears went for a train ride (at Bucks Railway Centre)

Youngsters and their furry friends enjoyed a new event at Bucks Railway Centre in Quainton over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Youngsters and their furry friends enjoyed a new event at Bucks Railway Centre in Quainton over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Buckinghamshire Railway Centre teddy bear day - pictured is Ameera (4) and Rehan (5)

The centre held its first ever teddy train ride where children and their bears got the chance to enjoy a free ride on a steam train.

After the bears had their own ride on the steam train, the children were then allowed to board and join the teddies for a second trip.

Other teddy-themed activities on the day included teddy storytelling in the vintage cinema, a teddy hunt where pictures of famous bears such as Paddington were hidden around the centre and a teddy count, where visitors had to guess the number of teddies in a coach compartment.

There were also tea cup rides for children to enjoy as well.

Preparing to board the teddy train

The new venture was the brainchild of the centre’s marketing manager Louisa Richards who said: “Having been given the idea from an Australian heritage railway volunteer, who said the ‘Teddy Train Ride’ was one of their most successful family events of the year, we thought we’d give it a go!

“We were a little worried the children may get upset at seeing their teddies go off on the steam train, but they loved it.

“Especially getting a special ticket for their teddies.

“We have already received lots of positive feedback from parents, so watch this space - we’ll definitely be doing it again next year!”