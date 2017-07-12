PICTURE SPECIAL: The Vale village fete that proved to be a fairytale!

Cuddington held a very successful village fete at the weekend - and the event proved a fairytale in more ways than one!

Fairies were the theme for this year’s event which was opened by local author Philip Davies.

Cuddington Fete - visitors browse the stalls

Chair of the fete Jo Goodson explained the thinking behind the theme.

She said: “We decided on fairies because it gave people a lot of options for fancy dress.

“We had a lot of princesses, some Little Red Riding Hoods and even the Ugly Sisters!

Other highlights on the day included performances from Cuddington Youth Drama, the school choir and Claydon Dance Academy.

Cuddington school choir perform at the fete

The fete also featured five different tombolas - one each for baskets, jam jars, bottles, soft toys and a general one!

Splat the Rat proved a popular attraction at Cuddington Fete

Cuddington Fete - tea and coffee being served