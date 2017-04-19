PICTURE SPECIAL: Thame dancing groups perform at festival

Two groups of dancers from Thame were among the performers at the Honeycomb Dance Festival in Aylesbury earlier this month.

Stagecoach Thame and Thame Youth Theatre both showcased their talents at the Waterside Theatre as part of the festival which saw more than 30 groups and 500 dancers take to the stage over two evenings.

Thame Youth Theatre's Rhythmix troupe performing at Honeycomb

Two troupes from the youth theatre performed a piece called When The Lights Go Out.

The Rhythmix group aged 10-14 performed a creepy doll dance, where they fell asleep as their favourite dolls, before the dolls woke up, while the older group Element aged 15-18 performed a commercial number.

Meanwhile, an 11-strong team from Stagecoach Thame performed a contemporary dance piece to Laurie Anderson’s Born, Never Asked which was choreographed by dance teacher Christopher Woodhall.

Stagecoach Thame principal Nicky Goodwin said: “This is the third year we have participated in the dance festival and we have continually challenged the company with different creative styles.”

Thame Youth Theatre's Element troupe performing at the Honeycomb Dance Festival

The Stagecoach Thame team that performed at Honeycomb Dance Festival pictured at the Waterside