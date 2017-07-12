PICTURE SPECIAL: Sun, sand and lots of fun at Princes Risborough festival

It was a busy week in Princes Risborough last week as the town’s annual festival took place.

Across seven days, there were concerts by schoolchildren, taster events led by town groups and walks and tours around areas of interest.

Live music at Princes Risborough Festival

The big event of the week was the main festival in the High Street on Saturday afternoon.

As the pictures by our photographer Mark Bannister show, activities included donkey and tractor rides and a surf simulator.

A stage was set up in the town and featured live music and entertainment from the likes of Black & Gold and Allstars Dance Academy.

A taste of the seaside also came to the town centre as the theme for this year’s festival was ‘A Day at the Seaside.’

A taste of the seaside came to Princes Risborough as part of this year's town festival

The town council’s events co-ordinator Kirsty Pope said: “The aim was to make it a fun community day.

“We had about 3,000 people there on Saturday.”

Vintage vehicles were on display at Princes Risborough festival

The surf simulator proved a popular attraction at Princes Risborough festival

Some visitors really dressed up for the occasion!

Pony rides were on offer at the Princes Risborough town festival