PICTURE SPECIAL: Summer fun at pottery session at Aylesbury arts centre

Youngsters got creative at Queens Park Arts Centre in Aylesbury earlier this month during a summer workshop as they made pottery mushroom teahouses.

The session was led by Elizabeth Browning and saw children make mushroom houses out of clay.

Summer holiday workshop at the Queens Parks Arts Centre - Making a Pottery Mushroom Teahouse

It was part of two weeks of summer holiday workshops at the centre.

Unfortunately the remainder of the classes are fully booked.

However the centre is taking bookings for its October half-term classes which are as follows:

Monday 23 - Pinocchio Money Box Heads

This class led by Helen Neighbour and Charlie Butters gives kids the chance to make money boxes in the shape of the head of popular children’s character Pinocchio

Tuesday 24 - A Little Tin of Ghosties

This class led by Pippa North gives children the chance to create little ghost-like creatures and make houses for them to live in

Wednesday 25 - Cartoon Workshop (for ages 13+)

John North will show drawing techniques to enable teenagers to create their own cartoon characters

Thursday 26 - Jitterbugs

This class led by Pippa North gives children the chance to make bugs with foil wings and decorate them

Friday 27 - Pottery Puppets

This class led by Elizabeth Browning gives children the chance to design and sculpt a puppet out of clay

All classes in the half-term week are from 10am to 3pm and are for ages 7+ except Wednesday - 13+.

Workshops are £18 for members and £20 for non-members.

Children must bring a packed lunch and should wear either an apron or old clothes.

For more details or to book your child a place call 01296 424332 or visit www.qpc.org.