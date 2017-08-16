PICTURE SPECIAL: Summer fun as kids get creative at Aylesbury holiday camp

Have your say

Youngsters have been enjoying summer holiday fun at Buckingham Park Community Centre this week.

Carla Lucas Holiday Camps have been running at the community centre from 9.30am to 1.30pm each day since Monday, and the camps continue next week as well.

Summer holiday camp at Buckingham Park Community Centre in Aylesbury

Organiser Carla Lucas said: “We run various activities throughout the day which are all based around creative arts.

“There are arts and crafts, performing arts including dance, drama and singing and lots of fun games and outdoor activities throughout the day.”

The camps are for children aged 3-12 years and cost £15 per day.

There is the option of a discounted price of £65 for one week with a 10% sibling discount.

Places are still available on August 17 or 18 and from August 21-25.

To find out more or to book visit www.carlalucashc.co.uk