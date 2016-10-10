PICTURE SPECIAL: Stoke Mandeville Stadium hosts national junior sporting event

Young people from across Bucks and around the UK took part in the National Junior Games at Stoke Mandeville Stadium last week.

Over the course of four days, 150 young people with disabilities aged between 11 and 18 took part in a range of sports at the event hosted by WheelPower.

Action from the National Junior Games held at Stoke Mandeville Stadium - table tennis

Two gold medallists for Great Britain during last month’s Rio Paralympic Games also attended during the course of the event - boccia star David Smith and young archer Jess Stretton.

Among the sports on offer to try were hand cycling, wheelchair basketball, table tennis and boccia.

Martin McElhatton, Chief Executive of WheelPower said: “Sport and physical activity provides tremendous health and social benefits at all levels for disabled children.

“The National Junior Games gives participants with the confidence and the opportunities to live a healthy active lifestyle.”

Action from the National Junior Games held at Stoke Mandeville Stadium - pictured is a pupil from The Pace Centre on the track