PICTURE SPECIAL: Stars from Doctor Who and Red Dwarf attend Aylesbury’s first ever Comic Con

Hundreds of people attended from a galaxy far away to Aylesbury for the town’s first-ever Comic Con event.

The event took place at the Waterside Theatre on August 5 and 6 and among the sci-fi stars in attendance were Doctor Who star Colin Baker, Red Dwarf’s Hatty Hayridge, Primeval’s Hannah Spearitt and Ross Mullan from fantasy saga Game of Thrones.

Female superhero fans at Comic Con at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

They met with fans, some of whom had dressed up very creatively and got magical powers especially for the day, as well as posing for photos, signing pictures and memorabilia and reminiscing about their times working on their shows.

A bunch of characters from Star Wars attended courtesy of the UK Garrison, while props including the TARDIS and a Dalek from Doctor Who, the jeep from Jurassic Park and inflatable R2D2 and Baymax from Big Hero 6.

Former Dr Who Colin Baker said: “Many wonderful wonderful people have turned up to celebrate all the wonderful people we have here.

“It is important for everywhere to have an event like this so they can invite people like me.

A mysterious character browses the sweet table at Comic Con at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

“This is a lovely theatre and Aylesbury is lucky to have a venue like this.

“I always say that what we will remember 100 years from now is the art, the music all the things that have been created by creative people.

“I think it is great that a theatre is being used during the day.

“It’s being used for community service which is providing somewhere for people who like Doctor Who, Star Wars or Games of Thrones to share their passion.

Comic Con at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre - pictured is Scarlette Harvey (3) with Wonder Woman's body double, Cez Williams

“I loved doing Doctor Who for three years I enjoyed going to work and even 30 years on people still want to talk about it.

“What other profession has that kind of bonus.”

A family of superheroes pictured next to a Scooby Doo van at Comic Con at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

Comic Con at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre - a superhero mimics the pose of a statue near the Waterside