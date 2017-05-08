PICTURE SPECIAL: Schoolchildren get a visit from former England cricketer Charlotte Edwards

Former England women’s cricket captain Charlotte Edwards CBE visited St Michael’s School in Stewkley last week in her role as an ECB Chance to Shine ambassador.

Charlotte, who retired from international cricket last year, but still plays domestically, visited St Michael’s to run coaching sessions for the pupils and speak to pupils about All Star Cricket, a new initiative which aims to get five to eight year-olds playing the game.

Former England womens cricket captain Charlotte Edwards coaches children at St Michaels School in Stewkley

Charlotte said: “I’m a Chance to Shine ambassador so I’ve been going to different counties, and over the last couple of weeks I’ve been in Bucks visiting various schools and clubs.

“It’s an important role and one I’m really enjoying.

“The profile of women’s cricket is on the up and this summer is an exciting time with the Women’s World Cup in England.

“Hopefully it will be a successful tournament and more girls will take up cricket as a result.

“My main messages in the assembly were around All Star Cricket.

“We want more children playing cricket, especially those between five and eight, and I will promote the values of teamwork and respect.”

At the end of the assembly, Charlotte answered questions from pupils, telling them she started playing cricket at the age of three and was inspired to do so by her family.

Pictures: Derek Pelling Photography.

