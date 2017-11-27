PICTURE SPECIAL: Santa Claus comes to Aylesbury!

Father Christmas came to Aylesbury yesterday (Sunday) where he enjoyed a parade around the town centre.

Santa was driven around in a 1936 Rolls Royce Open Tourer called “Brum” which was supplied by Regency Carriages.

Santa's parade around Aylesbury yesterday (Sunday)

His helpers Horace and Borace – two giant elves on bouncy stilts – took part in the parade before bouncing around Friars Square.

They were joined by Betty Twinkle – a lovely Victorian fairy riding her trusty Robin Redbreast who was a big hit with shoppers.

Meanwhile two ladies on stilts, the Candy Cane Girls gave out treats to the spectators watching around the town.

Entertainment after the main parade came courtesy of go-karts, a small funfair, donkey rides for the kids, a small eco-farm and an array of street food.

The parade was preceded by a Santa dash through the town.

Pictures from the parade by Derek Pelling.