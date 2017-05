The 2017 Railex exhibition was held at Stoke Mandeville Stadium on May 27 and 28.

Railex is a model railway exhibition organised by the Risborough & District Model Railway Club, and the annual event always attracts a healthy number of visitors.

Railex at Stoke Mandeville Stadium

As the pictures by our photographer Derek Pelling show, this year was no exception.

There were a number of layouts in scales up to 7mm on display.

Among the layouts showcased were Sidmouth, Westcliff, Heybridge Wharf, Kirkmellington and Bishops Quay.

Railex at Stoke Mandeville Stadium - pictured are father and son Paul Dryden and George (6)