PICTURE SPECIAL: Queens Park Arts Centre opens its doors

Queens Park Arts Centre in Aylesbury held an open day on Saturday September 2.
There were activities for all ages, which included demonstrations and the chance to have a go at pottery and woodwork.
Performing Arts students at the centre entertained visitors with a display of dance and there was live music during the afternoon too.
There was also a chance to wander around the centre and browse some of the artwork on display.
