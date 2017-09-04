Search

PICTURE SPECIAL: Queens Park Arts Centre opens its doors

Open day at the Queens Park Arts Centre - a potter demonstrates his craft
Queens Park Arts Centre in Aylesbury held an open day on Saturday September 2.

There were activities for all ages, which included demonstrations and the chance to have a go at pottery and woodwork.

Open day at the Queens Park Arts Centre - visitors look on during a woodcutting demonstration

Performing Arts students at the centre entertained visitors with a display of dance and there was live music during the afternoon too.

There was also a chance to wander around the centre and browse some of the artwork on display.

Open day at the Queens Park Arts Centre - Performing Arts students based at the centre prepare to entertain visitors

Open day at the Queens Park Arts Centre - visitors watch a pottery demonstration

Open day at the Queens Park Arts Centre - there was live music during the day

Open day at the Queens Park Arts Centre - looking at paintings and sculptures on display

Open day at the Queens Park Arts Centre - the woodwork activity was enjoyed by adults and children alike!

