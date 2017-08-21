PICTURE SPECIAL: Queen’s baton relay comes to Stoke Mandeville

The Queen’s Baton Relay visited Stoke Mandeville Stadium last week as part of its tour of the Commonwealth nations.

Ahead of next year’s Commonwealth Games in Australia, the relay stopped by at the birthplace of the Paralympics.

The Queens Baton Relay for The Commonwealth Games, at Stoke Mandeville Stadium. Para swimmer, Ollie Hynd, chats about the baton with players at the Wheelchair Basketball Experience.

Paralympic swimmer Ollie Hynd visited with the baton, with other activities including sports demonstrations such as wheelchair basketball.

Ollie said: “It’s not long now until the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games and it’s great to see everything, and everyone, coming together with the baton.

“I was lucky enough to go to Glasgow, which was a wonderful experience with such a high level of sport and the opportunity to be in that athlete environment with all the different sports – para and able bodied – was fantastic.

“I am looking forward to hopefully experiencing that next year, it will be really special.”

The relay is visiting every Commonwealth nation over the course of 388 days, with England the 40th stop on the route ahead of next year’s Games down under on April 4.