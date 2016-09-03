PICTURE SPECIAL: Party time at Buckingham Bandjam’s Big Bash

It was party time as the sound of Buckingham Bandjam’s Big Bash filled the town.

The music was as eclectic as the weather and headliners The Cantells managed to get everyone up and rocking.

Buckingham Bandjam Big Bash 2016. The Infidels from MK and London. PNL-160829-000451009

Other highlights included sets from Amoeba, a girl group from the town, and tracks from Danny Buckland’s band, Wah Wah Club.

Town crier Russell Cross and Mayor of Buckingham Andy Mahi opened the event which was organised by Buckingham Town Council.

The Infadels, Free fall, and the Crazy Cat Ladies all entertained the crowds and there were memorable performances from Copralites, Big Nothing, Shaun Grant and the Wolfgang too.

Buckingham Bandjam Big Bash 2016. Amoeba, 16 year old girl band from Buckingham. PNL-160829-000853009