PICTURE SPECIAL: Morris dancing festival tours Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire to mark group’s 50 years with a day of dancing

Towersey morris men celebrated their 50th anniversary with a day of dancing on Saturday.

The group entertained crowds in Aylesbury before visiting other locations in South Buckinghamshire and then returning to their spiritual home in Oxfordshire.

Towersey morris men celebrating their 50th anniversary with a day of dance - pictured here outside HSBC in Aylesbury - pictured are the Three Horseshoes group

Towersey Morris were joined by the Three Horseshoes, an all-female morris dancing group also based in Towersey plus the Whitchurch morris men and the Owlswick morris group for their day of dancing.

After starting the day outside HSBC in Aylesbury’s Market Square, where our photographer Derek Pelling captured the groups in action, they moved on to dance at The Red Lion in Little Missenden, The Gate in Bryant’s Bottom and The Plough in Cadsden.

They then visited Thame town centre before a final dance at the Three Horseshoes in Towersey.

The anniversary tour was scheduled to take place in September 2016 but was postponed after long-serving member Ken Foot passed away just a few days beforehand.

Towersey morris men celebrating their 50th anniversary with a day of dance - pictured here outside HSBC in Aylesbury - pictured are the Owlswick Morris group

Bagman Trevor Jenkins said: “We had great crowds at all the locations we went.

“I think people like morris dancing because it is so traditionally English.”

Towersey morris men celebrating their 50th anniversary with a day of dance - pictured here outside HSBC in Aylesbury - pictured are the Owlswick Morris group

Towersey morris men celebrating their 50th anniversary with a day of dance - pictured here outside HSBC in Aylesbury - pictured are the Owlswick Morris group

Towersey morris men celebrating their 50th anniversary with a day of dance - pictured here outside HSBC in Aylesbury

Towersey morris men celebrating their 50th anniversary with a day of dance - pictured here outside HSBC in Aylesbury