PICTURE SPECIAL: Mandeville schoolgirls bounce around for 24 hours in aid of Comic Relief

Girls from Mandeville School have been raising money for Comic Relief - in an enjoyable and energetic way.

A group of 53 female students took part in a 24-hour bounceathon for Comic Relief last Friday and Saturday.

The Mandeville School held a 24 hour bounceathon in aid of Comic Relief - pictured on the trampoline is PE teacher Leanne Keatley

The students ranged from year seven to year ten and between them bounced from 9am on Friday to 9am the following day.

The unusual challenge was the brainchild of the school’s head of PE Ashley Crowther who said: “They got put into groups and did 30 minute stints before swapping.

“There were six groups across two trampolines.”

Some pupils took the opportunity to have a nap between stints as the library was turned into a temporary sleeping area.

The Mandeville School held a 24 hour bounceathon in aid of Comic Relief - pictured on the trampoline is Katie Blackburn

It is Mr Crowther’s first year at Mandeville School, although he has organised a bounceathon before.

He said: “During the day we did challenges like swivel hips and seat drops but as the challenge went on and people got more tired we reverted to smaller jumps.

“All the girls were asked to raise £50 but several did more - one of them raised £185.

“The deadline for money is next Wednesday (29th) and we hope to raise about £2,000.”

The Mandeville School held a 24 hour bounceathon in aid of Comic Relief - pictured on the trampoline is Taylor Bateman

It is estimated that during the course of the challenge there were around 155,520 bounces.

The Mandeville School held a 24 hour bounceathon in aid of Comic Relief - pictured on the trampoline is Izzy Carroll

The Mandeville School held a 24 hour bounceathon in aid of Comic Relief - pictured on the trampoline is Jessica Gomes

The Mandeville School held a 24 hour bounceathon in aid of Comic Relief - pictured on the trampoline is Kora Vaughan

The Mandeville School held a 24 hour bounceathon in aid of Comic Relief - pictured on the trampoline is student Sophie Lumley with teacher Leanne Keatley

The Mandeville School held a 24 hour bounceathon in aid of Comic Relief - pictured on the trampoline is Chloe Butler