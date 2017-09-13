PICTURE SPECIAL: Little Horwood memorial car rally

A memorial car rally, in memory of Bill Barton, took place across Buckinghamshire on Sunday September 10.

Thirteen owners of vintage, classic and sports cars, which dated from between the 1930s and 1990s, took part in a vehicle rally with a difference which started in Little Horwood.

Bill Barton memorial vehicle rally - the start in Little Horwood

The annual event gives car owners from the local area the chance to meet up and have a sociable 50 mile drive through the countryside, before concluding with the trophy presentations and a pub lunch.

Participants follow a set route and finding clues on the way, which are a mixture of photos and observation.

This years route took in Woburn Woods in north Bedfordshire, plus Ridgemont, Cranfield, Tyringham, Weston Underwood, Olney, Newton Blossomville and Turvey before finishing at The Bell pub in Odell.

The winners were John Davis and Frank Donlon in an Alfa Spyder with 20 points out of 24 and they took home a trophy, champagne and chocolates for their efforts.

Bill Barton memorial vehicle rally - participants prepare to start the route

Second place went to Rodger Yates, Margaret Donlon and Penny Davis in a Sunbeam Rapier with 18 points, and they won Prosecco and chocolates.

Third place went to David and Mike Storer in an MG Midget with 16 points and they took home red wine and chocolates.

