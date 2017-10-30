PICTURE SPECIAL: Kids enjoy Zumba fun at Aylesbury Halloween event

More than 30 children enjoyed some Halloween themed fun at a charity Zumba event in Aylesbury.
The fundraiser in aid of Children in Need saw 4-11 year-olds enjoy Zumba dancing and activities and crafts including glitter, temporary tattoos and cake decorating.
It was organised by local Zumba teacher Zoe Nelson and raised £264.
The fun morning was held at Fairford Leys Community Centre and Zoe said it was ‘a great success.’
Pictures courtesy of Derek Pelling Photography.
