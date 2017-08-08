PICTURE SPECIAL: Howzat for a summer sports camp!

Have your say

Summer sports camps are taking place in Buckingham and Winslow throughout August.

The weekly sessions take place from 9.30am to 1pm at the Sir Thomas Fremantle School on Wednesdays and at Buckingham Youth Centre on Thursdays.

Summer sports at Buckingham Youth Centre

The multi-sports sessions are aimed at children aged 8-15 and include sports such as football, hockey, dodgeball, cage cricket, basketball.

Buckingham Youth Services run the sessions which are free to attend and do not need advanced booking.

The pictures above are from a recent session in Buckingham.

Summer sports at Buckingham Youth Centre - children pictured playing cage cricket

