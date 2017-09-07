PICTURE SPECIAL: Haddenham Horticultural Show proves a great success

A blooming marvellous day was enjoyed by all at this year’s Haddenham Horticultural Show.

This year 72 exhibitors entered the open classes while 18 entered the special children’s classes.

Haddenham Horticultural Show - pictured is Claire Risdale with her best in show malt loaf - image Derek Pelling

Gay Jordan from the show organising committee said: “After a decline in entrants over the past few years we were particularly pleased to see the number of children participating recover to the sort of numbers we had in 2009/10, with 18 individuals entering 88 classes in total.

“The overall number of exhibits in the open classes was also slightly up on the past couple of years at 546, although at 72 the number of open class exhibitors was quite a bit down on last year, which had almost matched the peak of recent years when 95 individuals participated in 2009.

“The number of visitors held up well, indicating that the show is still a popular community event, and overall there were lots of favourable comments.

“People seemed to enjoy themselves as always with a wide range of classes to provide something of interest for everyone.”

Haddenham Horticultural Show - pictured is Christine Wheeler Cherry - with her winning Geranium and card - image Derek Pelling

Haddenham Horticultural Show - Robert Cartwright receives his shield for his winning produce - image Derek Pelling

Haddenham Horticultural Show - image courtesy of haddenham.net

Mick Penn presents an award to Dom Clark at the Haddenham Horticultural Show - image - haddenham.net