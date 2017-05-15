PICTURE SPECIAL: Fun in the sun at Race for Life event around Waddesdon Manor

More than £60,000 is expected to be raised from this year’s Waddesdon Race for Life which took place yesterday morning (Sunday).

More than 800 women and children took part in the 10km race around the idyllic setting of Waddesdon Manor.

Runners warm up ahead of the 2017 Race for Life at Waddesdon Manor

Organisers say that around £61,000 is expected to be raised for Cancer Research UK.

The first runner finished in 22 minutes while the last participants crossed the line in about one hour 30 minutes.

Cancer Research UK’s area events manager Lucy Hetherington said: “The sun appeared early in the morning and it turned out to be a glorious day for it which helped create such a fantastic atmosphere.

“I think the hill near the end is a bit of a killer but it helps gives everyone a sense of achievement when they finish.

Runners set off on the 2017 Race for Life 10k course at Waddesdon Manor

“We had the local rock choir singing on the hill which was great.”

A date for next year’s Race for Life is yet to be confirmed.

Runners take part in the 2017 Race for Life 10k course at Waddesdon Manor

Runners take part in the 2017 Race for Life 10k at Waddesdon Manor