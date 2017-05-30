PICTURE SPECIAL: Fun for all the family at Watermead’s may fayre

There was fun in the May sun as Watermead hosted its May fayre on Sunday.

The event was opened by the village’s may queen Felicity Claydon.

Watermead May Fayre - action from the welly wanging

Performances in the main arena came from Towersey morris men, pupils from Bierton Combined School who danced around the maypole and Aylesbury Cheerleading Academy.

There was a ‘Great Watermead Bake Off’ event with the winning cake baked by Vicky Stepniewski while the junior Bake Off was won by Markita, Conor and Piera, who submitted a joint entry.

The fayre was organised by Kelvin Wong from the Watermead Inn.

A member of the organising team said: “This event was all about bringing the community together and we think we had more than 2,000 people come on the day.

Watermead May Fayre - pictured looking at the sun through a UK Astonomy telescope is Jake Mcarther

“We wanted to keep it very traditional so that was why we had maypole dancing and activities like hook a duck and the coconut shy.

“We had around 20 stalls on site, and a lot of these were businesses based in Watermead.”

Among the activities captured by our photographer Derek Pelling were welly wanging and a chance to look at the sun through a UK astronomy telescope.

Watermead May Fayre - children wave at one of the fayre's mascots