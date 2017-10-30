PICTURE SPECIAL: Freaky fun in Friars Square for Halloween!

A taste of Halloween came to Friars Square Shopping Centre on Friday October 27 as hundreds of children enjoyed a day of spooky fun at the end of half-term.

Halloween event at Friars Square, Aylesbury

Among the highlights from the day were children’s entertainer Captain Calamity, fresh from breaking the world record for flinging pies alongside local children’s entertainer Colonel Custard, who produced spooky spells and wacky wizardry to entertain youngsters.

Other activities included balloon modelling, puppetry, story-telling, comedy and music.

Uncle Doom entertained by moving around the centre with his baby grand piano, and go visitors dancing to suitably-themed tunes such as Thriller, The Addams Family and Ghost Town.

Many youngsters created a free Halloween gift, which included zombies, bats and cats while plenty dressed up for the occasion donning masks, hats, face-paint and skeleton T-shirts.

Friars Square centre manager Andy Margieson said: “It was a real Halloween spooktacular on Friday.

“Youngsters made a real effort with their costumes, dressing up as witches, vampires and zombies.

“There were even a few ghostly pirates running around enjoying all the free activities.”

