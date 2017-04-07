Picture special: Easter bunnies and Shakespeare for youngsters at the Queens Park Arts Centre

Aylesbury’s Queen’s Park Arts Centre is has been getting into the Easter spirit by running a whole host of holiday activities for youngsters.

Last week children had the chance to make their very own Bunny In A Basket at the centre, watched over by instructors who helped to inspire them and be creative.

Easter bunny basket making workshop at the Queens Park Art Centre PNL-170504-093615009

And later in the week youngsters made Cress Eyed Crone models in a one-day workshop hosted by Pippa North, the theme was inspired by Shakespeare’s Macbeth and today director David Putansky held a Macbeth Retold day, where children with theatrical spirit put on their own mini version of the classic play.

To find out more about Queens Park Arts go to www.qpc.org

