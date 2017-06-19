PICTURE SPECIAL: Bucks Armed Forces Day 2017

There may have been no world record this year but there was certainly plenty of fun in the sun for those who attended the 2017 edition of Buckinghamshire Armed Forces Day at Aylesbury Rugby Club on Saturday.

Members of the armed forces and their families plus visitors were treated to a packed day of entertainment with highlights including a fly-past by the world famous Red Arrows, an impressive air display by some classic planes and an array of live music.

Bucks and MK Armed Forces Day at Aylesbury RUFC

Those who took part enjoyed dancing along to music by The Jive Aces but unfortunately there weren’t enough people to break the world record for the most number of people taking part in a swing dance.

Sir Henry Aubrey-Fletcher, the Lord Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire said: “It’s been a truly fantastic weekend of entertainment and celebration for our Armed Forces.

“Thank you to everyone who came along and all those who helped make the event the great success that it was.”

Bucks and MK Armed Forces Day at Aylesbury RUFC - the Red Arrows perform

Bucks and MK Armed Forces Day at Aylesbury RUFC - participants in the swing dance

Bucks and MK Armed Forces Day at Aylesbury RUFC - the Wycombe Steel Orchestra perform