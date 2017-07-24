PICTURE SPECIAL: Aylesbury’s first ever restart party hailed a success

A new venture came to Aylesbury this weekend - and organisers have hailed it as a great success.

A restart party and makers fair was held at Queens Park Arts Centre on Saturday July 22 and as part of the event more than 50 people brought in items to be fixed.

The first ever restart party at Aylesbury's Queens Park Arts Centre - pictured are repairs to computer software

These ranged from lawnmowers and laptops to jewellery, sunglasses, vacuum cleaners and barbie dolls.

Organiser Jo Pratt said: “I think we were able to repair about 75% of the items that were brought along.

“We also had craft tables where people could try out things like sewing and weaving.”

Jo added that there could potentially be another event in Aylesbury in a few months.

Aylesbury's first ever restart party at Queens Park Arts Centre - pictured is a child taking part in craft activities

She said: “We need to get together everyone who was involved and decide whether we can do it again.

“One thing we have learned from this year’s event is we need to have separate areas for different types of items.”

Photos by Mark Bannister.

Aylesbury's first ever restart party and makers fair was held at the Queens Park Arts Centre on Saturday