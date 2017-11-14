PICTURE SPECIAL: Aylesbury honours those who gave their all

Aylesbury paused to remember war victims at its annual Remembrance service and parade on Sunday November 12.

The service was led by the Rev Doug Zimmerman and centred around the two minutes’ silence at 11am.

Aylesbury Remembrance Service

It featured prayers, hymns and the national anthem, which was led by the choir of St Mary’s Church, who were accompanied by the Ellesborough Silver Band.

Wreaths were laid around the war memorial in Market Square by Aylesbury MP David Lidington, Secretary of State for Justice, AVDC chairman Sue Renshell, mayor Tom Hunter-Watts, RAF Halton group captain James Brayshaw and representatives from other local organisations.

Before and after the service, there was a parade to and from the war memorial.

Pictures by Derek Pelling.

