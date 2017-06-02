PICTURE SPECIAL: Amazing animals on display at Friars Square during half-term fun

Blue Peter animal expert Scott Adams showcased creatures and mini-beasts from around the world during shows at Friars Square Shopping Centre in Aylesbury on Wednesday May 31.

Scott performed two shows where he was joined by a pair of meerkats, and also showed and allowed children to hold and touch various reptiles and insects.

Scott Adams pictured with a creature

Other highlights included “I’m a Shopper Get Me Out of Here” bushtucker trials including a Tarantula booth.

One of the most popular attractions at the event were two giant rainbow coloured birds called Squawk.

They roamed around the shopping centre meeting shoppers and posing for selfies.

For creative children there was a free craft workshop outside Next where they got busy decorating spider badges, lizards, three dimensional tigers, zebra and monkey masks.

Scott Adams takes one of the creatures into the audience!

Friars Square centre manager Andy Margieson said: “Scott and his exotic zoo were really popular with everyone at Friars.

“We hope that youngsters and parents enjoyed seeing the animals and learning some exciting new facts at the event.”

A child gets a chance to hold one of the animals

Two children get a chance to stroke one of the animals

A child shows off her craft item