PICTURE SPECIAL: A truly Whizzfizzing weekend in Aylesbury!

It was a truly whizzfizzing weekend in Aylesbury with colour, creativity, cookery and all things literary celebrated at a new-look festival in the town centre.

Formerly the Roald Dahl Festival, the new-look Whizzfizzing Festival started on Saturday morning with a parade of hundreds of schoolchildren winding their way from St Mary’s Church through to the town centre.

Aylesbury Whizzfizzing Festival - one of the spectacular creatures on display in the parade

As the images from our photographer Derek Pelling show, there were plenty of colourful costumes, creatures and accessories on display for the parade.

Plenty of big-name stars entertained the crowds, including comedian turned children’s author Julian Clary, CBeebies presenter Katy Ashworth and local children’s author Steve Cole.

Bucks County Museum hosted an afternoon tea with Tiger event while at Friars Square Shopping Centre there was a craft workshop where children had the chance to make BFG ears and giraffes and get their faces painted.

Cllr Angela Macpherson, AVDC cabinet member for leisure and communities said: “This event was the result of months of hard work.

Aylesbury Whizzfizzing Festival - a performer entertains the crowd on the showcase stage

“Many families have shared with us how much they enjoyed the day, and this year’s event was the biggest and best so far without a doubt.

“Huge thanks to all of our generous sponsors, without whose support we couldn’t have provided such a full day of fun, and to those who came along and made it such a memorable occasion.”

Aylesbury Whizzfizzing Festival - parents get into the spirit of things by doing their best creature impression!

Aylesbury Whizzfizzing Festival-CBeebies presenter Katy Ashworth performs

Aylesbury Whizzfizzing Festival - children parade their colourful creatures