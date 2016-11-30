PICTURE SPECIAL: A sea of Santas jingle all the way for Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity

Aylesbury kicked off Santa season in style with the Santa Dash.
The event consisted of a 3k or 6k circular route which contestants ran, jogged, walked, scooted or pushed a buggy or wheelchair round, starting and finishing at Kingsbury Square in Aylesbury.
All mone y raised from the event will be donated to the Florence Nightingale Charity with a target of £1000. For more information, visit: http://make-a-donation.org/fundraisers/dead-universe-comics. Aylesbury town centre manager, Diana Fawcett, said: “The Aylesbury Town Centre Partnership is delighted to have hosted this enormously popular festive event.”