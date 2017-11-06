PICTURE SPECIAL: A musical celebration at Aylesbury centre’s open day

Musicians of all ages showcased their talents at an open day at Aylesbury Music Centre on Saturday November 4.

Aylesbury Music Centre open day

The open day started with performances from the ‘Senior Symphony’ - which was open to all instrumentalists at grade four and five.

The second part of the day featured the ‘Big Sing’ as parents and children of all ages came together for a sing-a-long.

The final performances came from the ‘Junior Jam’ which featured instrumentalists up to grade four and five.

Other events including busking by staff and students, while coffee and cake were served at the centre’s cafe.

Bucks Learning Trust’s area leader for Aylesbury North Fay Hayhurst said: “The event was all about making people aware of what we do.

“There were about 300 people there and a great time was had by all.”

Students from the music centre will be performing at two events in Aylesbury in the run-up to Christmas - Santa’s parade and the Christmas craft market.