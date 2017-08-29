PICTURE SPECIAL: A great weekend of music at Aylesbury park in the sunshine

Large crowds enjoyed a great weekend of free musical entertainment at Vale Park in Aylesbury over the Bank Holiday.

The entertainment started with Live in the Park on Saturday 26 - which featured nine and a half hours of live musical performances across two stages.

Aylesbury Music Festival - Live in the Park. The Nightshades

The headline act was Bon Jovi tribute band The Bon Jovi Experience while other performers included Callow Saints, Billy Watman, The Nightshades and Lauren James Ray.

More than 11,000 people enjoyed the live music plus other activities including funfair rides and inflatables.

On Sunday 27, more than 3,500 people enjoyed an evening of classical musical favourites including the StarWars medley and Land of Hope and Glory at Proms in the Park - with the Aylesbury Concert Band joined on stage by soloists Alison Langer and Lawrence Thackery.

Reflecting on the weekend Aylesbury mayor Tom Hunter-Watts said: “It was a fabulous couple of days.

Aylesbury Music Festival - Live in the Park. Bon Jovi Experience ahead of their headlining set

“Huge numbers came, way past my expectations.

“It was a spirit of pure love and sunshine, and we raised lots of money for Inspire All.

“They are the mayoral charity for this year, and they do really important work.

“Live music is music in its proper sense.

Aylesbury Music Festival - Live in the Park - crowds enjoy the live music

“It gives a generous beating heart to our town.

“We hope to build on this year’s success and make our live events better and better in the years to come!”

During this year’s Proms in the Park event Aylesbury Town Council was presented with the Fair 4All Events Award, recognising the improvements they have made in making town events such as Parklife Weekend and Aylesbury On Sea more disabled friendly.

Two other events took place at Vale Park on Sunday 27 - Church in the Park in the morning and Footie and Music in the Park in the afternoon - both organised by the Aylesbury Church Network.

Proms in the Park - at Vale Park - pictured are crowds enjoying the music

Proms in the Park - at Vale Park - pictured are soloists Alison Langer and Lawrence Thackery in action

Proms in the Park - at Vale Park - pictured is a presentation from BUDS to Aylesbury Town Council