Picture Special: A day that steamed with action!

The Buckinghamshire Railway Centre held a steam gala and model railway exhibition over the Bank Holiday weekend.

About 1,500 people attended the centre at Quainton over the course of the two days.

Buckinghamshire Railway Centre - Steam Gala - pictured is Evelyn Carter (20 Months) with mum Natasha

Marketing manager Louisa Richards said: “Our steam gala featured vintage engines from other railways which helped to bring in the enthusiasts.

“We had five steam engines running at one time which is unusual.

“We also had a mini railway exhibition and the museum open.”

Other activities included the last ever bubble cars at Quainton.

These are two heritage class trains that run on the Chiltern Railways line between Princes Risborough and Aylesbury, which are due to stop later this month.

A special shuttle service also ran from Aylesbury to Quainton during the event.

The centre’s next event is a teddy train ride on Sunday May 28.

This is a new activity where children are invited to bring their teddy bears along, and teddies can get rides on the train.

