PICTURE SPECIAL: A day of fun in the sun at Berryfields fete

There was a great day of fun in the sunshine for all the family at the Berryfields fete on Saturday.

The event featured fairground rides, activity stalls and a children’s obstacle course while Berryfields Scouts led traditional fete games including a coconut shy, hook a duck and giant Connect 4.

Berryfields Fete

Live music was provided by DJ Dan Blaze and the winner of the Best Front Garden Competition was announced.

Berryfields Parish Council organised the event to help towards raising funds for a community centre building.

Parish clerk Sue Severn said: “A lot of people came to the fete and it went very well.

“We had a lovely day of weather for it and the organisers are very grateful to all the individuals and groups within the parish who helped on the day.

Berryfields Fete - children take part in the obstacle course

“We would particularly like to thank our sponsors Church View Funeral Directors, Dynamic Landscapes and Michael Anthony estate agents.”