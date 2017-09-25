PICTURE SPECIAL: A celebration of all things miniature in Haddenham

An event celebrating all things miniature was held at Haddenham Village Hall on Saturday September 23.

Organised by two members of Aylesbury Dolls House Club, the event brought together enthusiasts and those with a keen interest in small objects for an afternoon of fun for all ages.

Haddenham Miniatures Show at the village hall

Co-organiser Yumi Coyte from Aylesbury Dolls House Club said: “We had items such as dolls houses, model railways, fairy gardens and Lego on display and the rules were that they were not bigger than one/sixth scale.

“There have been dolls house exhibitions in Haddenham before but the previous organisers have stepped down so we took it over.

“We plan to extend it next year to include more of a gaming element.

“We had a lot of very positive feedback and people said there was something for everyone.”

Haddenham Miniatures Show at the village hall - pictured are sisters Abigail Packham (6) and Ella (4)

Among the groups exhibiting were the Miniature Needlework Society, Thame Dolls House Club, Risborough and District Model Railway Club and Aylesbury Dolls House Club.

