Photographer helps Thomley charity during annual ball

Thame portrait photographer Mark Hewitson has raised £240 for local charity Thomley which brings together people of all abilities and disabilities.

The Thomley charity, based in Worminghall, held their annual ball on May 28 at the Oxford Belfry and Mark was the official photographer on the evening, taking images of the guests as they arrived and throughout the night.

Mark also donated an auction prize worth £795, valid for a portrait experience and one of the company’s popular 20in wall art products.

Mark said: “Having seen first-hand how Thomley support people of all abilities and with them being so local, I knew that I wanted to offer my support in any way I could. When I found out about the ball, I saw this as the perfect opportunity to put my skills as a portrait photographer to good use and raise money for this worthwhile local charity.”

Thomley is a local charity which supports people of all abilities and disabilities, bringing together disabled people, their families, carers and friends. It relies entirely on charitable donations with over 2,000 people a year using the centre, and for many of these people the centre is a lifeline.

Joe Kitchen, service manager at Thomley who received the cheque from Mark, said: “We are really appreciative of Mark’s support at the event. The money generated by Mark’s photography on the evening will go towards a new sensory room, which will benefit hundreds of people with varying sensory needs.”

Thomley can be contacted via their website at http://thomley.org.uk and Mark Hewitson Photography can be found at http://markhewitson.co.uk/