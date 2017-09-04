Petition calls on council to keep Green Park in Aston Clinton for community use

A petition has been launched calling on Bucks County Council to keep Green Park in Aston Clinton as a space for community use.

An e-petition was set up on August 29 and at the time of writing it had attracted 274 signatures.

It reads: “We the undersigned petition the council to keep Green Park, Aston Clinton as a local green space for the long term benefit of the community not just of Aston Clinton but for the wider Vale of Aylesbury and all who enjoy the setting of this park and woodland.

“We do not wish for any of this land to be used for housing development as suggested by Bucks County Council.

“We ask that you abandon any plans for housing development and leave Green Park as it is.

“This land was acquired by Bucks County Council and our understanding is that it is to be used for educational purposes.

“Building houses does not meet that criteria.

The petition claims that up until July 2017 Bucks County Council were not interested in this land for development, because it was not put forward as a possible site when Aylesbury Vale District Council issued a call for sites.

It claims that the change of stance has come about because the county council want to stop Green Park being designated as a local green space in Aston Clinton’s neighbourhood plan.

The petition concludes: “You will destroy Green Park and the surroundings if you pursue this totally unacceptable proposal and you are urged most seriously to reconsider.

“Aston Clinton has had more than its fair share of housing development over the past couple of years.

“We do not want nor do we need any more.”

To view and/or sign the petition visit https://democracy.buckscc.gov.uk/mgEPetitionDisplay.aspx?ID=3293&RPID=82359407&HPID=82359407