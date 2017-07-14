Petition calls for splash park to be built in Aylesbury

A petition calling on Aylesbury Vale District Council to build a splash park in Aylesbury has attracted more than 100 signatures since it opened on Wednesday.

The petition suggests Vale Park as a potential location, and says that people currently have to travel to either Leighton Buzzard, Milton Keynes or Watford to visit such a facility.

The petition reads: “It would bring custom to the town centre and perhaps even Aqua Vale cafe.

“If the weather changed it would hopefully bring custom to Aqua Vale.

“It would also bring custom to public transport /parking and local shops.”

114 people have so far signed the e-petition which runs until August 30.

To view and/or sign the petition visit http://democracy.aylesburyvaledc.gov.uk/mgEPetitionListDisplay.aspx?bcr=1