Petition calls for average speed cameras at each end of Waddesdon

An online petition has been started calling on Bucks County Council to introduce average speed cameras at either end of Waddesdon.

The petition calls on Bucks County Council to consult with the local safety camera partnership with a view to placing average speed cameras on the A41 at each end of the village.

The petition says: “As can be seen in the council’s own speed surveying the mean average speed is 34mph but under closer scrutiny the figures are quite alarming in that there are many vehicles doing over 61mph particularly around the hours when schoolchildren from the village will be walking to or from the schools.”

It was started on November 14 and has so far received 33 signatures.

It runs until the end of this month and can be viewed here at: https://democracy.buckscc.gov.uk/mgEPetitionDisplay.aspx?ID=4314&RPID=83389204&HPID=83389204