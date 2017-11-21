Perfume worth £10,000 snatched in burglaries at chemists

Police are linking two burglaries where £10,000 worth of perfume was stolen, including one at Boots the Chemist in Thame.

Thames Valley Police are appealing for information, particularly anyone who may have dash cam footage.

The burglary in Thame happened at around 4.30am Saturday, November 4, where offenders smashed the front window of Boots the Chemist, in High Street, making off with a quantity of perfume.

It followed a similar incident at Boots the Chemist in Market Place, Wallingford, where perfume was stolen at around 3.30am on Tuesday, November 14.

The offenders in both burglaries are described as two men, both approximately 5ft 8 to 5ft 11 tall.

One was wearing a puffer style jacket, with his face covered, the other was wearing a dark coloured jacket and also had his face covered.

Investigating officer PC Mark Wright, based at Thame police station, said: “We are appealing for information following these two burglaries in which a total of around £10,000 worth of perfume was stolen.

“We are appealing for witnesses and we are particularly interested in anyone who was driving in the area at the time of these offences and may have dash cam footage.

“Additionally we would ask anyone who has been offered a large quantity of perfume for sale to please get in touch to assist with our enquiry.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference ‘43170338382’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.