A pedestrian has been hit by a car on Ellen Road in Aylesbury.

A Statement from South Central Ambulance Service said: "We received a call at 12:02am, with reports of a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.

"We dispatched an ambulance crew and an officer to the scene.

"They assessed and treated a patient for serious injuries, and then took the person to Stoke Mandeville hospital for further treatment

More on this as we get it..