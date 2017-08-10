Pedal power as cyclists complete 400 mile challenge in FOUR days!

Overbury’s Matt Fields completed an incredible cycling challenge - clocking up 400 miles in just four days - in aid of a centre which supports multiple sclerosis (MS) sufferers, a cause close to his heart.

Overbury’s Matt Fields completed an incredible cycling challenge - clocking up 400 miles in just four days - in aid of a centre which supports multiple sclerosis (MS) sufferers, a cause close to his heart.

Matt, a senior project manager at the Birmingham-based fit out specialist, formed part of the cycling team known as The Haddenham Hillbillies, which has so far raised around £6,000 for the Chilterns MS Centre, in Aylesbury.

The team of ten covered 100 miles for four consecutive days. On the first day they cycled from Haddenham (Buckinghamshire) to Oakham (Leicestershire). On the second day they travelled from Oakham to Norwich, while the third day saw them cycle from Norwich to Colchester. On the final day, they returned to Haddenham form the Essex town.

Matt, who joined The Haddenham Hillbillies four years ago, said: “I have friends who are suffering with the disease, as do some of the other guys on the team, so we wanted to support the centre. Every year we back a different cause. This is the second time we have helped this centre.

“The most painful period was during day two, and as it’s non-stop for consecutive days, when something starts to ache it stays aching.

“Even though it was very hard, it got easier as we went along. I found we were all getting fitter and stronger as the miles clocked up. We’re all keen cyclists so were pretty strong and fit going into this challenge anyway.

“There was a really good spirit within the team too. We’d pick each other up and encourage each other if anyone found themselves lagging slightly. That was a big part of the success.

“We were also very aware that people suffering with the disease are fighting tougher battles than we were, and that spurred us on.”

Chilterns MS Centre helps people living with multiple sclerosis (MS) by offering a number of life changing and supportive therapies and treatments that are effective for the patient, such as physiotherapy, occupational therapy and reflexology.

To make a donation to their cause, go to make-a-donation.org/fundraisers/haddenham-hillbillies-3