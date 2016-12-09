Parish council concerns over new homes plan in Stone

The potential ramifications of a huge new housing project on the land rear of long Furlong in Stone, on the areas local infastructure, were debated by Stone with Bishopstone and Hartwell Parish Council.

The development has been controversial, with residents taking issue with several aspects of the proposal.

A planning application for 175 new homes has been submitted, which will include 30 percent affordable homes. The development has promised open space, allotments, a community orchard and a play area for children and teenagers.

So far, there has been 42 objections from locals on the Aylesbury Vale and District Counci Planning Portal.

Cllr Brian Rodgers said: “In principle, we would not support larger developments unless it could be shown that those factors would not impact adversely.

“There were several comments raised regarding the likely adverse efect on an already virtually full Stone School, and people raised the issue of already unacceptable waiting times at local surgeries for appointments.

“The Co-op in the village is described as a ‘supermarket’ in the report, but in reality it is no more than a small store with very limited parking, totally incapable of supporting even the existing residential population let alone an increased one.”

Further concerns were raised about the dangers of the increasing road traffic on the A418. Cllr Mark Bale expressed his continuing support for the parish council’s policy and opined that he had heard nothing which has convinced him that this development would have any advantages for the parish. The motion that the Parish council would oppose the application was carried two to one.

Representatives of Gladmans Homes were invited to the meeting and offered a 15-minute slot for a presentation to make their claim, although they declined the offer “on the basis of threats of intimidation and violence they had experienced at other meetings”.

How will this planning application affect you? Get in touch at editorial@bucks herald.co.uk