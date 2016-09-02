Paralympic heritage flame day: A timetable

Friday September 2 sees a day of events culminating in the Paralympic heritage flame-lighting ceremony at Stoke Mandeville Stadium.

During the day between 10am and 4pm there is a Paralympic GB Carnival.

This free event at the Stoke Mandeville Stadium is an opportunity to meet Paralympians and also try out a host of Paralympic sports.

The official flame-lighting ceremony takes place at Stoke Mandeville Stadium from 7pm.

Over at Vale Park, there is a heritage flame celebration from 6pm featuring family entertainment on a Rio Carnival theme.

The flame then arrives in the park at 8pm as part of a parade of light.

After the parade, the flame lights a final fireworks display at 9.30pm.