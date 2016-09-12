Paralympic gold for Aylesbury rower Pam Relph

Aylesbury rower Pam Relph has defended her Paralympic mixed coxed four title at the Games in Rio, Brazil.

Relph, from Weston Turville, was the only member of the crew that won gold in London and along with James Fox, Dan Brown, Grace Clough and cox Oliver James she retained that title on Lake Lagoa yesterday (Sunday).

The success of Relph and her crew was part of a golden day on the water for Team GB, who medalled in each of the four finals contested, winning two more golds and one bronze.

Speaking before flying out to Rio Relph said: “I am delighted to be selected for my second Paralympic Games.

“It is nice to know the hard work has all paid off.”

And speaking to the BBC after the race Relph said it felt amazing to win the title again.

She said: “Coming through that last 250 metres I knew that we had won it.

“We knew we were fitter, stronger and faster than our rivals but we still had to deliver.”