Parade and then dash about as Santa fun comes to town

There’s a double helping of Santa-themed fun in Aylesbury this weekend.

First up on Sunday November 27 there is the Santa’s parade, a long-standing favourite in the run-up to Christmas.

Santa will be accompanied through town by his elves, camels and wise men, penguins, winter foxes, snow princesses, a happy snowman, real donkeys, a samba band and a colourful array of music and dance groups.

The parade starts at 10.45am from the Upper High Street before winding its way through town past Hale Leys Shopping Centre and into Market Square where a fun-fair, go-karts and donkey rides await.

Then at 1pm, a new addition to Aylesbury’s Christmas build-up takes place in the form of a Santa dash.

The family fun run starts in Kingsbury and goes through town, all in aid of the Florence Nightingale Hospice.

To register to take part in the dash e-mail duevents@outlook.com or pick up a booking form from Dead Universe Comics in Bourbon Street or the Florence Nightingale Hospice charity building in Walton Street.