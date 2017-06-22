PACE executive wins an MBE in Queen's Birthday Honours

Pace chief executive, Amanda Richardson, has been recognised for her contribution to Special Educational Needs in the Queen’s birthday honours list 2017 with an MBE

Amanda Richardson is also co-founder and chief executive of Action Cerebral Palsy.

Amanda said: “I feel so honoured to have been awarded an MBE for services to children with special educational needs.

“This recognition belongs to all the dedicated people I work with in both organisations and to the vision we share.

“I intend to use this honour both to promote the exceptional work of Pace and redouble Action Cerebral Palsy’s efforts to improve outcomes for children and young people with cerebral palsies and their families through the promotion of best practice and policy reform,” she said.

Amanda has more than 30 years’ experience of working with children with special educational needs in both mainstream and special school settings.

She is passionate about improving outcomes for children and young people with cerebral palsy and providing support for their families.

In 1995, Amanda joined Pace, a charity, specialist centre and school for children with motor disorders such as cerebral palsy and their families, initially working directly with the children as a teacher. In 2002, she became headteacher of Pace and Chief Executive in 2012.

