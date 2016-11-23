'Outstanding' Ofsted report for Bearbrook School

The inspection report is packed with positive comments about the school’s work and the improvements that have been made under Sahara and Jane, lead learners at Beaverbrook pre-School.

Headmaster Marcus Faulkner said: “The inspection was very rigorous and has judged our Pre-school as outstanding. This highly successful outcome recognises the hard work, progress and improvements that have been made since the last inspection.

"Our aspiration is to build on our many strengths and still strive to improve! We have already mapped out the journey we need to make to achieve this. This very strong inspection report highlights another very strong year of improvements at Bearbrook. We are very pleased about children making excellent progress in their learning, staff placing children’s welfare at the centre of our work and the management team having developed outstanding relationships with external agencies and partners to offer children the highest quality support and care.”

The inspector, Victoria Frost states in her report: “Staff provide a well thought out and beautifully arranged environment, and have excellent interactions with the children. They ask questions that challenge children’s thinking [..] and encourage high levels of problem solving, encouraging children to use their own attempts to find their own solutions.”

The report also praised the children’s development: “They develop their early writing skills very quickly and manage a range of climbing apparatus independently.”“Children make significant progress, given what they know when they start, and are fully prepared for the change when moving on to school.”