FARMING MATTERS: Self sufficient farmers wives

I wrote recently about farm safety and the importance of farmers staying in touch with their wives via mobile phone due to the isolation of their work. But that isolation doesn’t just apply to farmers themselves. All farming families are isolated to a degree, some more than others depending on the location of their farm. Children fortunately find company and socialisation at school and in organisations like the Young Farmers federation. Farmers’ wives of old traditionally stayed at home working on the farm or in the house, but that stereotype disappeared a long time ago. Many farm wives now follow their own careers off the farm, bringing them into contact with other people on a daily basis. But what about contact with their husband? Unless farmers’ wives DO work on the farm alongside their husbands, regular contact can be pretty sporadic. I’ve been checking out some blogs online from farm wives around the world and the one thing we all seem to have in common is spending evenings and weekends without our husbands who are outdoors 24/7; attending social occasions and family events without our husbands; and often feeling like a one parent family. So it appears that at least two of the qualities required for life as a farmer’s wife is a large dose of self sufficiency and an interest in hobbies and activities that don’t require a partner!