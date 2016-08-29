FARMING MATTERS: Our columnist is looking forward to enjoying lots of food at Bucks County Show

I will be off to Weedon Park on Thursday (September 1)for my annual visit to Bucks County Show and I can’t wait because this year there is to be a pie competition and I have to say I am particularly partial to pastry.

Of course there is no guarantee I will be able to do anything more than just ‘look’ at the pies, but I’m rather hoping I might be allowed a tiny taste, all in the interests of my job of course, so that I am better able to accurately report on the excellence of the product for Bucks TV.

The other must-visit location will be the chocolate fountain, which I am hoping will be making a return visit. And ‘return visit’ is what I usually do, several times throughout the day, to scoff the strawberries smothered in melted chocolate.

True, this is an agricultural show, and this indeed is an agricultural column, so the focus should be on farming, but let’s be honest, without farming we wouldn’t have these delicious pies or chocolate and strawberries, so I’m not really going off point.

And of course I shall also enjoy looking at the prize winning cattle and sheep, watching the main ring attractions and sneaking at look at the beautiful horses and ponies.

So I hope the good weather continues and you manage to get along too. There is plenty of free parking at the showground, but you can also take the shuttle bus free of charge which is leaving at regular intervals from Station Way in Aylesbury throughout the day. For full details about the show, and to buy tickets in advance go to www.buckscountyshow.co.uk